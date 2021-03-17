Dollar General may administer coronavirus vaccines

By HEATHER CHAPMAN

The Rural Blog

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is exploring a partnership to administer coronavirus vaccines at Dollar General stores, Nathan Bomey reports for USA Today, noting that Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers and has a considerable rural presence.

“As of August 2020, Dollar General had more than 16,720 stores in 46 states,” reports Liz Carey of The Daily Yonder. “That’s nearly twice the number of stores as the next largest private retailer working on vaccine rollout. The company said that 75 percent of all Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General store, and that 75% of its stores serve communities with fewer than 20,000 people.”

The CDC is already working with Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS to provide vaccines, but “when compared with big box-stores, Dollar General’s size alone could provide more access,” Carey reports. “According to Statista.com, there are only 4,756 Walmart stores across the country. Walgreens and CVS have 9,277 and 9,967 stores respectively.”