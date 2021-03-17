expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Dollar General may administer coronavirus vaccines

By Staff Reports

Published 7:44 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By HEATHER CHAPMAN

The Rural Blog

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is exploring a partnership to administer coronavirus vaccines at Dollar General stores, Nathan Bomey reports for USA Today, noting that Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers and has a considerable rural presence.

“As of August 2020, Dollar General had more than 16,720 stores in 46 states,” reports Liz Carey of The Daily Yonder. “That’s nearly twice the number of stores as the next largest private retailer working on vaccine rollout. The company said that 75 percent of all Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General store, and that 75% of its stores serve communities with fewer than 20,000 people.”

The CDC is already working with Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS to provide vaccines, but “when compared with big box-stores, Dollar General’s size alone could provide more access,” Carey reports. “According to Statista.com, there are only 4,756 Walmart stores across the country. Walgreens and CVS have 9,277 and 9,967 stores respectively.”

“In rural areas, residents often don’t have access to big-box stores,” CDC director  Rochelle Walensky said at the Health Action Alliance’s virtual National Business Summit on Tuesday, Bomey reports. “We’re exploring a promising collaboration with Dollar General Stores, which have locations that include refrigeration capacity within 10 or 15 miles of our rural communities in all but four states.”

Beyond the lack of access to vaccinations, rural America may see a lower percentage of compliance because of vaccine hesitancy. A January Kaiser Family Foundation report noted that rural Americans are “significantly less likely to say they will get a Covid-19 vaccine that is deemed safe and available for free than individuals living in suburban and urban America.”

More News

Middlesboro man sentenced to 300 months for child pornography offenses

Dollar General may administer coronavirus vaccines

New COVID-19 variant discovered at eastern Ky. nursing home

Amendment potentially blocking abortion passes Senate committee

BREAKING NEWS

Middlesboro man sentenced to 300 months for child pornography offenses

News

Dollar General may administer coronavirus vaccines

News

New COVID-19 variant discovered at eastern Ky. nursing home

News

Amendment potentially blocking abortion passes Senate committee

News

Bill requiring Kentucky drivers to pass vision test at each license renewal nears final approval

News

Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund now open for donations

News

Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference

News

CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases

News

Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines

News

State COVID numbers up, deaths to 34; County reports eight new cases, no new deaths

News

4-H Camp returning this summer

News

County approves mutual aid agreement to assist flood-stricken counties

News

Beshear says 25% of state’s adults have been vaccinated

News

Gas prices continue to climb across Kentucky

News

UK HealthCare reflects on a year of COVID-19

News

State positivity rate down to 4.25%

News

New city police cruisers arrive; Funds from sale of alcohol helps fund vehicles

News

Byrd recognized by Bell County Historical Society and Museum

News

Ky. supports Tenn. law requiring waiting period for abortion

News

Beshear provides update on COVID-19

News

Bill to give Kentucky’s high school students a ‘do-over’ year passes senate 36-0, heads to house

BREAKING NEWS

Missing Claiborne County man found dead in Bell County

News

Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund helping lead regional efforts

News

Driver charged in fatality crash involving bicycle