expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Ronald May, 70

By Trish Ball

Published 1:47 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Ronald May, age 70, Middlesboro, KY went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 peacefully at his home due to a short illness of cancer. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church in Harrogate, TN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Sally Grace May Leffel; father, Ralph Elwood May; step father, Paul Eugene Leffel; sister, Donna Kay Lynn Honeycutt; brother-in-law, Lynn Honeycutt and niece, Heather Honeycutt.

He is survived by his sons: Ronnie Elwood (Melissa) May of Sevierville, TN and Shelby Travis (Jessie) May of Sevierville, TN; daughter, Chasity Dameron of Sevierville, TN; brothers: Donald (Betty) May of Ewing, VA, David (Susan) May of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jackie (Cindy) May of Harrogate, TN; very special friend, Paula Lewis of Middlesboro, KY; his dog, Angel; grandchildren: Kristen May, Cody Mullins, Brittany May, Brandon May, Billie Moore, Lacey Mullins, Kyah May, Caleb May, and Karaline May; great grandchildren: Levi Knight and Bryson Knight and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Moyers officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Harrogate Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Ronald May and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Guestbook and Candle Lighting at www.shumatefuneralhome.com

More News

Amendment potentially blocking abortion passes Senate committee

Bill requiring Kentucky drivers to pass vision test at each license renewal nears final approval

Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund now open for donations

Ronald May, 70

News

Amendment potentially blocking abortion passes Senate committee

News

Bill requiring Kentucky drivers to pass vision test at each license renewal nears final approval

News

Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund now open for donations

News

Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference

News

CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases

News

Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines

News

State COVID numbers up, deaths to 34; County reports eight new cases, no new deaths

News

4-H Camp returning this summer

News

County approves mutual aid agreement to assist flood-stricken counties

News

Beshear says 25% of state’s adults have been vaccinated

News

Gas prices continue to climb across Kentucky

News

UK HealthCare reflects on a year of COVID-19

News

State positivity rate down to 4.25%

News

New city police cruisers arrive; Funds from sale of alcohol helps fund vehicles

News

Byrd recognized by Bell County Historical Society and Museum

News

Ky. supports Tenn. law requiring waiting period for abortion

News

Beshear provides update on COVID-19

News

Bill to give Kentucky’s high school students a ‘do-over’ year passes senate 36-0, heads to house

BREAKING NEWS

Missing Claiborne County man found dead in Bell County

News

Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund helping lead regional efforts

News

Driver charged in fatality crash involving bicycle

News

Meeting Notice

News

High water remains severe threat in several parts of Kentucky

News

New Middlesboro dispatcher first in class