Ronald May, 70

Ronald May, age 70, Middlesboro, KY went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 peacefully at his home due to a short illness of cancer. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church in Harrogate, TN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Sally Grace May Leffel; father, Ralph Elwood May; step father, Paul Eugene Leffel; sister, Donna Kay Lynn Honeycutt; brother-in-law, Lynn Honeycutt and niece, Heather Honeycutt.

He is survived by his sons: Ronnie Elwood (Melissa) May of Sevierville, TN and Shelby Travis (Jessie) May of Sevierville, TN; daughter, Chasity Dameron of Sevierville, TN; brothers: Donald (Betty) May of Ewing, VA, David (Susan) May of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jackie (Cindy) May of Harrogate, TN; very special friend, Paula Lewis of Middlesboro, KY; his dog, Angel; grandchildren: Kristen May, Cody Mullins, Brittany May, Brandon May, Billie Moore, Lacey Mullins, Kyah May, Caleb May, and Karaline May; great grandchildren: Levi Knight and Bryson Knight and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Moyers officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Harrogate Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Ronald May and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Guestbook and Candle Lighting at www.shumatefuneralhome.com