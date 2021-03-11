Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference

The Bell County Board of Education’s special called meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021, and the regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, March 16, 2021, will be held via video teleconference. The primary location where all members can be seen and heard and the public may attend in accordance with KRS 61.840 is the Bell County Board of Education Administration Office, 211 W Virginia Avenue, Pineville, Kentucky with the anticipation that four board members will be present and one board member will participate via video teleconference as authorized under KRS 61.826.