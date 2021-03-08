Amanda Gladys Owens, 104 of Chenoa passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH. She was bor n September 18, 1916 a daughter of the late John and Matilda Willis Jackson. She was a member of Straight Creek Pentecost Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Owens; two sons, John Willie “Bill” Owens and Ralph Owens; two daughters, Nadine Partin and JoAnn Edwards.

Survivors include one daughter, Geraldine (Dennie) Turner of Chenoa and one son, Willard Owens of South Carolina; twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren two special daughters-in-law, Sarah Owens and Florine Owens and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friend, Charlise Willis.

Private Funeral Services will be held at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Neal and Rev. Thomas Bishop. Music will be by John Neal, Shawn Asher and Samuel Tharp. Burial will be at the Willis Cemetery in Chenoa. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Owens Family.