Jack Donald Wylie, 87

Jack Donald Wylie, age 87 of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Tri State Health and Rehab in Harrogate. Jack was a member of Underwood Grove Baptist Church and was an avid truck driver of 54 years. He was a very caring man who loved the Lord, his family and his truck driving buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents; Paris and Ethel (Lake) Wylie, bothers; Charles and Edward Wylie, sisters; Helen Massingo, Ruby Falcon, Hattie Lee Russell, Pauline Miracle, Gladys Francisco, Margaret Ginkinger. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Wylie, children; Ginger Baker and husband Raymond, Shane Wylie and wife Phyllis, J.D. Wylie and wife Linda, Dock Treece and wife Cindy, grandchildren; Bradley Baker and wife Karie, Kevin Wylie and wife McKenzie, David Treece and wife Kia, Ben Treece and wife Michelle, great granddaughter; Kaylee Baker. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 5PM until 8PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Marvin Simmons and Rev. Johnny Brown officiating. Music will be provided by Frank Chumley and Shirley Partin. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Pallbearers: Kenny Treece, Bob Cole, David Riley, Neil Chumley, Bradley Baker, and Kevin Wylie Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Kelly, Lynn Treece, Johnny Myers, Gerald Wilder, Roy Lee Duncan, Bill Jones, and all his trucking buddies. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Wylie Family.