Fred Woodby, 56

Fred Woodby age 56, went home to be with our Lord Jesus on February 16, 2021. He was born J une 8, 1964 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Verlie Adkins, his mother, Shelby Jean Woodby, his father, Jim Duncan, his sister, Linda Gail Woodby, and his brother, Michael Andrew Woodby.

Fred is survived by his son, Vincent Anthony Marro, his daughter, Shelby Jean Woodby, his two sisters, Edna Woodby, and Johnnie Sue Bridges, her husband Gil Bridges, and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who adored him greatly.

Fred was a roofer by trade, but there was no limit to his carpentry skills. He built his home by himself from the ground up in Bessemer, Alabama where he passed. He was always helping others by fixing or building something for someone.

Fred, also called “Cowboy”, was a humble, kind, genuine, good soul. He treasured the Lord, his family, his friends, and his music. He was a free-spirited traveler who loved nature, especially the mountains. Fred was a gifted, self-taught song writer, musician and singer. He played several instruments but he was never without his guitar. Both Fred and his music were beloved by many and will be so very missed.

Special mentions: Walter Lewis, Kimberly Woodby, Brian Clark, the Jones Brothers, and his best friend whom he called, Sister Sue.

His service will be officiated by Pastor Dean Fuson at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6th at Community Baptist Church, 28237 Warren Rd. Garden City, Michigan 48135.

There will be a graveside service at the Middlesboro Cemetery, on his birthday June 8th, 2021 where his remains will be laid to rest with his mother.

