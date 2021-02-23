Lenora Earle Settles, born March 8th, 1925, passed away February 20th, 2021 at her home surrounded by her daughter Lana and Son-in-law Don.

Lenora “Nornie” was born to Reverend C.C. and Emma Whitaker Earle. She was married to husband Eugene “Gene” Settles June 7th, 1952. They spent many precious days on their home projects, gardening, going to the lake fishing and boating, in earlier years going to the beach and motorcycling with their many friends and she loved working in her flower beds. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Gene Settles in 2002, her parents, her mother and father-in-law Whit and Emma Settles, Four Brothers Roscoe Earle, James (Clara) Earle, Billy “Pat” Earle, Robert “Bob” Earle, Brother-in-laws Caleb Asher, Edgar Settles, Sisters Juanita Webb, Edna (Walter) Turner, Mayme (Jack) Siler, Ruth (Gene) Cheatham, Anne (Ralph) Whitaker, Myrtle (Dale) (Vern) Jackson, Sister-in-law Hazel Settles.

She is survived by her loving Daughter Lana and husband Don whom she loved like a son, Sister Betty Asher, Sister in laws Geraldine Earle Ellison, Nancy Earle and a host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. John Gibbons and Rev. Jeremy Glenn officiating. Music will be provided by her nephew Dickie Siler and Southside Baptist Church singers Eddie and Judy Adkins and Shannon Glenn.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Honorary Pallbearers Tommy Whitaker, Joe Asher, Tim Asher, Sonny Asher, Tim Wilder, Larry Moore.

The family would like to extend thanks to longtime family friend and physician Dr. Melissa Knuckles and staff, Dr. Ashtosh Lohe and staff, A.P.R.N. Marcina Bailey and Staff, Staff at Amedysis Home Health, Longtime family friend Charlene Smith and Southside Baptist Church Family.

