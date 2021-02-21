Betty Thomas, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Ewing, VA on February 18, 2021. She was born May 28, 1936 in Ewing, VA to Roy and Lillian Noah Brooks and lived her life of 84 years in Ewing, VA.

She graduated from Thomas Walker High School class of 1953 and was a graduate of Cosmetology School of Middlesboro, KY. She owned and operated a beauty shop adjacent to her home for over 50 years.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and served as treasurer and director of VBS. If Church was in session, she was there to help and serve wherever there was a need. She was a Proverbs 31:10-31 Lady. She had a special gift using her hands; preparing food, making special crafts, sewing, and knitting. She was always busy doing for others.

Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband Tommy Ray Thomas. They were married for 65 years. When you saw one of them the other one was usually close by. Two precious sons, Tommy Ray Thomas, Jr. (Renee) of Speedwell, TN; David Keith Thomas (Tanya) of Kingsport, TN; a special daughter and son she claimed Lynne Brooke Sutton (Mike), Megan, Shelby, of Nashville, TN; Curtis Scott Sutton (Peggy), Curtis II, Grayson, of Mt. Juliet, TN. Four perfect Grandchildren; Nicole Thomas Ollis (Andy) of Walland, TN; Randa Thomas Walker (Travis), Hunter, TrayLynn, and Axel of Lafollette, TN; Tyler Thomas of Lafollette, TN; April Thomas of Bristol, TN. Two loving sisters, Beulah Johnson (Walter) of Tipton, IN; Alma Sutton (Bobby) of Nashville, TN. One precious Aunt, Pearl Moyers Dean (John) of Virginia Beach, VA. Five special nephews, Winston Ely of Pennington Gap, VA; Mike Johnson, Dana, Kevin, Emery of Greenfield, IN; Sam, Amos, & Grey (Resha), Kelsie Janeway of Ewing, VA. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.

She was known as Nannie to everyone and she used a saying often “Love You to the Moon and Back”. She loved her family beyond measure and cherished every moment with each one and was always ready and available for family together time. She was small in stature, but her heart was tremendous. Her Love and devotion will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

The family of Betty Thomas will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church, Ewing, VA.

Order of the Eastern Star Rites will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Funeral Services to follow.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY. Family and friends will meet at Walnut Hill Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. to follow in procession.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Thomas Family.

