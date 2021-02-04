Local student donates clothing to Lighthouse Mission

2020 Rogers Scholar and Pineville High School student Laurel Howard delivers winter clothing and other items she collected in a donation drive with family and friends to Lighthouse Mission.

“I wanted to help the less fortunate in my community,” said the high school junior. “This community service project will help local people who are experiencing homelessness or any other type of crisis. The mission also supports people who have lost their home to fires. I want to always help and support others in need.” Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project.

For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.