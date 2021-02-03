expand
February 4, 2021

Homemakers scholarship applications being accepted

By Staff Reports

Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Applications for the Bell County Homemakers Scholarship are now available at the Bell County Cooperative Extension Office, on our website at http://bell.ca.uky.edu/ and in all local high schools for the Bell County Homemakers Scholarships. A pair of $500.00 scholarships will be awarded to two students advancing their education beyond the high school level for each semester in the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications must be returned by April 16, 2021, to the Bell County Extension Service, 101 Courthouse Square, Pineville, KY 40977. If you would like an application please call 337-2376.

