Public Record Feb. 2, 2021

Property Transfers

• Melvin Bolton to Sherry Denise Bolton, property at Renfro Branch, Hwy 190

• Mildred Norton to William L. Johnson, property at 15th Street, Middlesboro

• Darris Wayne Lambdin to Timothy Keith Lambdin, property at Fonde

• Darris Wayne Lambdin to Timothy Keith Lambdin, property at Laurel Fork

• Ella and Ronnie Brock to Kathryn Foreman, property at Tanyard Loop, U.S. 119

• Billy Grant Brown to John Ford Colby Slusher, property at 2.21 Acres

• Benjamin D. and Darlene Redmond to Brian Redmond, property at Johnson Cemetery Road

• Nicholas B. Brummett to Corlin Carpenter, Property at Greasy Creek

• Frank T. Brock to Jacqueline Price, property at Beans Fork

• Robbie Elaine and Timmy Lynn Powers to Jerri Bree Powers, property at Frakes

• David William and Raelene Campbell to Jack Campbell, property at Clear Fork

• Daveena and Carl Long to Jack Campbell, property at Clear Fork

• Helen Margaret Finster to Jack Campbell, property at Clear Fork

• Charlie Hank Myers to Erica Myers, property at Winchester Avenue

• Edward Hollingshead to Thomas E. Sullivan, property at John Taylor Rd, Pineville

• Harold Glen Dye to Bruce Dye, property at Blackmont;

• Linda E. Smith to Joann Baker, property at Tall Oak Trail;

• Bobby L. and Stephanie Minor to Johnny Minor, property at Stephens Branch;

• Anthony L. Caldwell to Anthony L. Caldwell, property at Hwy 66;

• Harrison Norton to Helen Partin, property at Old Pineville Pike;

• Jason Cody Taylor to Garrett Wayne Taylor Jr., property at Harlan/Bell County line, U.S. 119;

• Franklin Ricky Foster to Michelle Y. Howard, property at Hances Creek.

Marriages

• Teddy Lee Osban to Sabrina Carol Sampson;

• James Matthew Partin to Brooke Taylor Slusher;

• Anthony Gregory Maiden to Lauren Paige Lambert;

• Stephen Duane Grace to Cassie Marie Gray;

• Donald Lee Shackleford to Nichole Lynn Davidson;

• Timothy Matthew Dale Mike to Alesha Nichole Buttery;

• Trent Wayne Mason to Amie Mae Hatfield.

Divorces

• Larry Alan Bullins vs. Sherry Lynn Bullins

• Paul Wayne Miracle Jr. vs. Jeanet Malong Miracle

• Joseph Edward Collett vs. Makayla Deelynn Collett

• Justin Austin Simpson vs. Stephanie Lee-Ann Simpson

• Alicia T. Jackson vs. John B. Jackson

• Jerry Mullins vs. Rhonda Mullins

• Robin M. Parker vs. Michael W. Parker

• Debbie Mae Hunley vs. Lawrence Curtis Hunley III