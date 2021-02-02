expand
February 4, 2021

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

By Staff Reports

Published 8:41 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Click this link to Download your license renewal form

 

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an extension of a special program for remote renewal of qualifying expired Kentucky driver’s license and ID cards. The new official order grants Kentuckians access to renew or replace a driving or identity credential through their Circuit Court Clerk’s preferred mail-in or drop method.

The order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits, and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021. Applicants who require driver testing performed by Kentucky State Police must successfully complete that step before renewing a credential. Up to now, the cutoff has been a Feb. 28, 2021 expiration date.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 4,000 Kentuckians, so all of us have a responsibility to minimize its spread however we can. Mail-in renewal of driver’s licenses is just one way to enable people to stay healthy and avoid crowds,” Gov. Beshear said.

Those who qualify can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. The lone exception is Fayette County, where all driver licensing functions – including mail-in renewal – have been transferred from the circuit court clerk to a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office at 141 Leestown Center Way, Suite 125.

For residents of all other counties, check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form. The forms can be downloaded here. Please note that there is one form for residents of Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties and a different form for residents of all other counties.

“Don’t wait until the expiration date to renew by mail,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “Plan ahead and allow sufficient time for processing. A license can be renewed up to six months before its expiration date. We want to make renewal as convenient – and as healthy – as possible.”

The mail-in option is not available for REAL IDs or new standard licenses, permits and IDs, all of which must be renewed or obtained in person. Nor does it apply to commercial driver licenses or cardholders who have had an address change. Learn more at drive.ky.gov.

There now are 14 KYTC regional driver licensing offices – Paducah, Madisonville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Somerset, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Columbia and Jackson. There also are temporary offices, operating by appointment only and with limited services, in Louisville and Catlettsburg. More regional offices will be opened around the Commonwealth as conditions permit.

