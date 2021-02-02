expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Earl Jones, 89

By Trish Ball

Published 9:22 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

 

Earl Jones, 89, passed away Saturday, January 30, at Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Born February 1, 1931, at Ponza, Kentucky, he was the son of Crow Jones and Lucy Thompson Jones. He was retired from Green Construction Company in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He had previously taught mathematics at both Henderson Settlement and Bell County High School. As a young man, he served in the United States Military, and always felt honored to have been able to do so.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Vivian Fay Jones; daughter, Teresa Miles (Howard) of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren Amy Mincey and Erin Jones; and great-grandchildren Layna Sides and Gracie Fugate; and special friends Leon Miracle and Wade and Janice Hurst.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert and Robert Thompson; sisters, Ethel Lemar and Myrtle Marlar-Baker; daughter, Jennifer Jones; and son, Barry Jones.
Services will be private due to current restrictions.
Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Jones Family.www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com

More News

Recycling center updates list of acceptable items

Local student donates clothing to Lighthouse Mission

Cats add Michigan State transfer, Georgia standout to football roster

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Recycling center updates list of acceptable items

News

Local student donates clothing to Lighthouse Mission

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

Homemakers scholarship applications being accepted

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

News

Public Record Feb. 2, 2021

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting today

News

Kentucky teens say pandemic has led to increased vaping and other tobacco use among peers

News

Four regional vaccination centers opening next week in Kentucky

News

ARH hosts online vaccine town hall

News

Council hears about demolished properties; returns to in-person meeting

News

In year of no elections, Kentucky’s voter roll being cleaned up

News

Federal government promises 17% more vaccine

News

Local governments can apply for help with utility bills

News

‘Decline is real,’ Beshear says of 1,268 new cases