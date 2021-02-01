Bonnie Kate (Blake) Siler, 91 years of age, passed from this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the ARH in Middlesbo ro, KY following a sudden illness. Born in Louellen, Harlan County, KY on February 14, 1929. Her compassion for others drew her into the medical field, and she had worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Fields in Cumberland, KY before going to R.N. School. Bonnie was an employee of Valley View Community Hospital, Benham KY and Lynch Medical Services, Lynch, KY for several years before retiring and moving to Middlesboro, KY. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Cumberland, KY.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Siler, Middlesboro, Parents: Sim and Marie Blake of Cumberland, KY, five Brothers: Clifford Blake (Bertha), Willard F. Blake, Glen Blake (Marie), Floyd Blake (Kathleen), J.L. Blake, and a sister, Margie (Blake) Stephens (Howard).

Bonnie is survived by her (sister/niece), Carolyn Blake Elliott (Roger) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, great great nieces and nephews, great great great nieces, nephews and other family and friends to celebrate her life with memories.

Visitation will be February 3, 2021 between the hours of 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Shumate Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY. No other services at this time. Graveside services will be at a later date. The family would like to thank Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their care and compassion in caring for Bonnie through the years, and also Shumate Funeral Home for their compassion and helpfulness after Bonnie’s passing.

