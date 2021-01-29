Billie Mason Goins, 90

Billie Mason Goins, age 90 of Harrogate, TN passed away January 27, 2021 with her daughter by her side. She was born January 21, 1931 in Harrogate, TN to the late Marshall and Votie Whitaker. Billie loved her church, Poplar Grove Baptist and enjoyed cooking for the church dinners. She also loved to quilt. Many of her relatives and friends have a quilt that was made with her loving hands. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howard Mason and Paul Goins and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Mason Williams of Harrogate, TN, grandsons, Michael Williams of Fairfield Glade, TN and his children, Jacob, Maddie and Jack, Brandon Williams of Maryville, TN and his children Cheyan and Breana Braden, stepchildren, Richard (Shirley) Goins, Clarence (Sherrie) Goins, and Alma Heaton, 6 step grandchildren, several nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own and her close friend, Fay Bussell. The family would like to say a special thank you to Amy and Jennifer at Suncrest Hospice and her loving caregiver Christine McGeorge. The family will receive friend Saturday, January 30, 2020 from 1PM until 2PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Graveside services will follow in the Chadwell Cemetery with Rev. Earl Daniels and Rev. Eric Good officiating. Music will be provided by The Cosby Family. Pallbearers: Chris Williams, Chase Williams, Mitchell Cosby, Mike Cosby, Johnny Herrell and Jack Williams. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Goins Family.