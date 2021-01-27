Jan Rose Woodson, 87, joined her Heavenly Father on January 26, 2021 in OKC. She was born July 14, 1933 in Kettle Island, KY to Otto and Ora Brock. Survivors include 2 sons, Mark and Mike, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Unfortunately, due to COVID, there will be no public viewing and a private, family only service with interment at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, OK. We wish to invite Jan’s many friends to join us for services via live stream on Saturday, January 30, at 10am. To watch, read the full obituary, and leave condolences, please visit www.mercer-adams.com