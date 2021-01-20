William “Buddy” Presley, 67

Sunday, January 3, 2021, Buddy entered into the presence of his maker and Savior and, as our son reminded me, “looked into the face of God”. What an awesome experience!

He was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia in 1953 to Joseph Eugene and Elizabeth June (Pennington) Presley. His parents and brother, Joseph Eugene Presley, Jr., preceded him death.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara (Byrd) Presley; his son, Chad William Presley, his wife Jessica and their seven children, Bryant, Jack, Clayton, Carolyn, Joshua, Dana, and Sarah who live in Alaska. He is also survived by a multitude of family and friends whom he loved and enjoyed spending time with.

Buddy never met a stranger and no matter one’s position in life, he would be your friend. He was a loving, compassionate person. The last 10 years of his career he worked as an Addiction Counselor. Helping people achieve a better life was his passion.

Music was an important part of his life and he used his talents in the church and in other venues. He played guitar, mandolin, harmonica and had a beautiful singing voice. Music jams were especially fulfilling to him. Amateur Radio was an outlet he enjoyed. He made friends all over the world.

When all is said and done, it can be said that he loved his God, his family, and his friends. What more is there to this life?

A memorial service is planned for a future date, not yet determined.

