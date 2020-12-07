Gran, Hinshaw relieved of duties, Stoops seeks ‘new ideas’ on offense

Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw arrived at Kentucky as a package deal. Both were relieved of their duties Sunday.

Gran and Hinshaw were relieved of their duties following a 4-6 season that ended with a 41-18 win over South Carolina Saturday night.

“Eddie and I pondered about this for weeks and mutually agreed that this was the way to move forward,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I appreciate Eddie for the true professional and friend that he is.

“I also want to recognize the success we had, going to a bowl game every year since his arrival, with a reflection of our shared vision to do what was necessary to win games.”

Under Gran, also the assistant head coach and running back coach, the Wildcats compiled a 36-26 record and appeared in four straight bowl games including back-to-back victories in the Citrus Bowl and Belk Bowl.

“I want to thank President Eli Capilouto, athletics director Mitch Barnhart and, of course, coach Stoops for the opportunity to be at Kentucky,” Gran said. “Coach Stoops has always treated me like family and our professional relationship is awesome.

“I appreciate the hard work and loyalty of the coaches who have coached with me. I appreciate the support of the Big Blue Nation for five awesome years. And, thanks to the players for believing in me in good and bad times, I love you all and wish you nothing but the best.”

Like Gran, Hinshaw was thankful for his time at Kentucky.

“Mark Stoops is an unbelievable head coach, friend, and someone I look up to. It was an honor to be on his staff and coach the quarterbacks the last five years,” he said. “I want to thank Eddie Gran, being with him the last eight years and going to eight straight bowl games.

“Lastly, I want to thank all the players I’ve coached at UK, I love you all and will never forget the great victories and history we made at Kentucky.”

Stoops will begin searching for an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach immediately,

“We’ll look to bring in new ideas and opportunities for an offense that is exciting for players and fans,” Stoops said.

