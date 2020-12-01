State parks offer discounts to veterans, active military

Kentucky State Parks

Through the “USA Military Discount” program, Kentucky State Parks will offer current and former members of the armed forces lodging discounts.

Those on active military duty, retired members of the military, veterans, members of the National Guard and reservists are eligible for a state park discount from Nov. 1 to March 31. Discount rates are available at Kentucky State Resort Parks and the cottages at John James Audubon State Park.

Through the USA Military Discount, active armed forces personnel and veterans can receive discounted lodge rooms starting at $59.95 a night; one-bedroom cottages for $79.95 a night; two-bedroom cottages for $89.95 a night and three-bedroom cottages for $99.95 a night. Tax and resort fees will apply.

An additional $5 per night will be applied for reservations at one of the following parks: Barren River, Cumberland Falls, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland and Natural Bridge. This offer may not be used in conjunction with other special discounts or packages.

Discount subject to availability, for leisure travel only, and may exclude special events and holidays. Proof of military service is required at check-in.

For online reservations, enter “USA” in the discount code dropdown under Special Rates to receive the discount for November-March. During the months of April through October, current and former members of the military may receive a 15 percent lodging discount. When making online reservations, select “military discount” in the discount code dropdown.

Kentucky is home to 45 state parks, including 17 resort parks. State parks span more than 48,000 acres and offer 300 miles of hiking trails. Park visitors have access to a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Due to the continued escalation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases throughout the commonwealth, Kentuckians are encouraged to take advantage of in-state travel opportunities and follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.