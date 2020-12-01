Louis Douglas Barnard, 78

Lo uis Douglas Barnard, age 78 of Cumberland Gap, TN, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

He was born in Harrogate, TN on April 19, 1942 to the late Smith Barnard and Bobbie Elrod Patterson.

All who knew Doug knew of his love of cars and sports. He was an avid Nascar and University of Tennessee fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father R.S. Patterson, brother Rex Barnard, special brother-in-law Darryl Brittain and special friend Mike Pebley.

He is survived by the following members of his family, wife Mary Lou Barnard, sons Doug P. Barnard and wife Erica, Steve Barnard and wife Shannon, grandchildren Bryson Barnard, Brayden Barnard, Presley Barnard, Jacob Payne and Taylor Bell, brothers Jimmy Patterson and Danny Patterson, special niece Miranda York, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Doug Barnard will have a private visitation on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Private Funeral Services will follow on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be livestreamed on the Green Hills Funeral Home Facebook page at 8:00 p.m. for those who cannot attend.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Howard’s Quarter Cemetery in Claiborne County, TN. A funeral procession will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Brad Barnard, Brian Barnard, Anthony Barnard, Bryson Barnard, Brayden Barnard, Roger Brantley, Brian Edds and Rusty Patterson.

Honorary Pallbearers are Gerald “Bean Bug” Wilder, Tina Nunn and all the staff of Amedysis Home Health.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Barnard Family.