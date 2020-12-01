Coy F. Chadwell

He is survived by his two sons, Allen and Tony Chadwell; his daughter, Terry Boston; and grandchildren Cassie, Preston, Bethany and Gabriel Chadwell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John (Todd) and Mae Chadwell; his brothers Glenn and Allen Chadwell; and his loving wife, Elizabeth Chadwell.

Graveside service will be held on December 3 at 1pm at Bethany Christian Church in Ewing, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the committal service.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be sent to Wounded Warriors Project.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com