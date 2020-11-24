Rodney D. Whitehead, 53

Ro dney D. Whitehead, 53, of Stoney Fork, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Hazard ARH in Hazard with his mother and father by his side. He was born in Beverly, Kentucky on April 29, 1967, a son of Rubin and Opsie Brock Whitehead. He believed in the Pentecostal Faith and had been a janitorial custodian for the Harlan Fiscal Court.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Taylor and Cathern Whitehead; maternal grandfather, Rev. Samps Brock; and beloved companion, Shelia Houston.

Survivors include his parents, Rubin and Opsie Whitehead; maternal grandmother, Beatrice Brock; special cousins, John Wayne Caldwell and Michael Caldwell; and a host of aunts, uncles, other cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 Restriction all services are private. Rev. David Rice, Rev. Denver “Bud” Brock, and Dr. Steven Morgan presiding. Burial will follow at the Whitehead Cemetery in Tacky Town. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

