Magic City Lights starts Dec. 5

Light’em up, Middlesboro! Magic City Lights is coming to brighten up the Christmas season from Dec. 5 – Dec. 30.

Middlesboro Parks and Recreation Chairman Boone Bowling explained what Magic City Lights is all about.

“There’s going to be a route set up around the city,” Bowling said. “We’re going to give everybody an opportunity to participate.”

According to the Bowling, Magic City Lights kicks off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5. The event is a driving tour of the city to view Christmas decorations of all shapes and sizes. The tour, a holiday charity event, is being presented to benefit Middlesboro Parks. The event is being hosted by Recreation of Middlesboro and Bell County Ky. Tourism.

Bowling explained participation is simple, just decorate your house, business, or church for the Christmas season and register for participation. There will be three categories, including home, business, and church. There are registration fees for houses and businesses. A house requires a registration fee of $10, while a business requires a registration fee of $25. There is no charge to register a church.

Bowling said there is a bit of competition involved, with the winner or each category receiving a trophy and more importantly, bragging rights.

The winners will be decided by a vote from the people who take part in the driving tour. If you wish to vote for a winner in the Home or Business category, the fee is $1 per vote. Those who wish to cast 10 votes will receive two votes free of charge, purchasing 20 votes will give you five votes free of charge. The home with the most votes will receive the Bright Light Champ trophy, while the business garnering the most votes will take the Shining Light Champ trophy. All funds raised will go towards Middlesboro Parks, with the exception of the cost of yard signs for participants, Bowling said.

For more information, go to the Magic City Lights event at the Bell County, KY Tourism page on Facebook by clicking here https://tinyurl.com/y5h2jzyq.

Any new information regarding the event will be included there.