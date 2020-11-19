expand
November 19, 2020

Linda S. Bryant Brock, 68

By Trish Ball

Published 4:14 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020
Lynda S. Bryant Brock, age 68, of Harrogate TN , was born March 11, 1952 and passed away on November 18, 2020. Lynda was a graduate of Powell Valley High School in 1970, and went on to graduate from LMU in 1974, with a bachelor’s degree in business. She is survived by her mother, Alice Collett, brother, Don Bryant, sisters, Kathy Mann and Mary Alice Bryant, and niece, Donnelly Bryant. Lynda was a kind and loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be missed, but with her strong belief in God, she is resting in peace.

