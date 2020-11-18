Ruby Beatrice (Smith) Longworth, 90

Ruby Beatrice (Smith) Longworth was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on April 2, 1924 from the union of Tillman Esco and Sally Leona (Meyers) Smith. She wed Charlie Longworth on April 26, 1947 at the home of a Justice of the Peace in Middlesboro and they would be blessed with two sons, eventually settling in Monroe. Ruby was employed by One Hour Martinizing as a presser for forty years before retiring in 2014 at age 90. She was very good at her job and proved impossible to replace.

A parishioner of Kentucky Park Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, Ruby’s Christian faith was of the utmost importance to her. She taught Bible School at the church and was certain to read her Bible every evening. She enjoyed going shopping, especially visiting the flea markets “down South” with her sisters. Ruby kept herself occupied solving word search puzzles and loved listening to Southern gospel music. She was a very thoughtful person and was meticulously organized. Ruby absolutely adored her grandchildren and according to her they could do no wrong.

Ruby Beatrice Longworth, age 96, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her son: Charles David Longworth; daughter in-law: Rosie Longworth; sisters: Myrtie Wilson, Edna Harrell, Ethel Bullard, Mary Lou Newman, and infant sister: Bobbie Jo Smith; brother: Robert J. Smith; and great grandson: Jacob Carr.

Left to cherish her memory are son: Doug (LeeAnn) Longworth; grandchildren: Charity Longworth, Paige Longworth, and Hunter Longworth; and great grandson: Zachary Carr.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 N. Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A worship service to celebrate her life will be held at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Bullard officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan’s mandates, guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted in the building.