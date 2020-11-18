Lewis “Frosty” Saylor, 59, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at UK Healthcare in Lexington. He was born in Red Bird, KY on November 6, 1961, a son of the late Sie and Matilda Helton Saylor. He believed in the Holiness Faith and had been a mining electrician. He had been a member of the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Magalene Helton.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Billing Saylor; very special step-mom, Joan Saylor; sons, Justin Goodin and wife, Genia, James Jones and wife, Kira and Michael W. Goodin; special daughter/granddaughter, Ciara Renee Sue Jones; grandsons, Hunter Goodin, Jeremiah Goodin, Camden Goodin, William Jones and Roman Jones; granddaughter, Olivia Goodin; sister, June Cook and husband, Jack; brothers, Walter Saylor and Bobby Helton; very close and special friend, James Blevins and several aunts, uncles and cousins whom he leaves behind.

Services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wagner and Rev. Roy Napier. Music will be by Sondra Goodin and Kenny Goodin. Burial will be in the Saylor Cemetery at Cowfork. Pallbearers will be Bell County Volunteer Fire Fighters. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Wilder, James Blevins and David Miracle.

The family received friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Saylor Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.