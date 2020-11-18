Doris Kathren Johnson, 86

Doris Kathren Johnson, age 86 passed away on November 18, 2020 at Middlesboro A.R.H.

She was born February 19, 1934, the daughter of the late Clofus Andrew and Clara Edna Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Tyson, Carl, Jay Clofus and Phillip, sisters Louise, Juanita, Jeanette and Ethel.

She is survived by the following members of her family, daughter Jennifer (Danny) Houston, sons Byron Ray (Tammy) Johnson and Robert Johnson, six grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren, brother Steve (Janie) Johnson, sisters Lela Sue Brooks and Mildred (Joe) Rains, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The Family of Doris Johnson will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Memorial Services will follow on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Jones presiding. Music will be provided by the Red Oak Baptist Church Choir.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Johnson Family.

