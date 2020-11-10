expand
November 10, 2020

Dora “Granny B” Beatrice Roberts McKeen, 104

By Trish Ball

Published 9:06 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Ewing, VA / Waynesville, NC, Dora “Granny B” Beatrice Roberts McKeen, age 104, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by loving family.

A native of Virginia, Granny B was a daughter of the late John Franklin Roberts and Mary Wheeler Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles McKeen, who passed away in 1983; her three dear sons, Jack Lee McKeen, Charles Robert McKeen, and Ray Ledford McKeen; four sisters; and three brothers; daughter-in-law, Judy Hobbs McKeen.

A lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Ewing, Virginia, Granny B was a faithful servant and witness for the Lord. Raising her children and making a happy home was her life’s biggest accomplishment. This adored centenarian will be greatly missed.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Mary Lindsey, and her husband Bruce, of Waynesville; two daughters-in-law, Carol Henderson McKeen and Carol McKeen-Rowlett, both of Virginia; two first cousins, Gladys Brandt and Nadine Brooks; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews whom were more like her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Ewing, Virginia with Reverend Kim Collingsworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. prior at the church. The burial will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ball Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 216 Goat Town Road, Ewing, Virginia, 24248.

The care of Mrs. McKeen has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill, Virginia. An online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com

