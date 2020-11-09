Lois R. Woods, 87

Loi s R. Woods, 87, passed away in Lexington, KY on November 5,2020, following a brief illness. Lois was born in Pineville on April 17, 1933 to the late Arthur and Mattie Sizemore Hensley.

She married her best friend Clyde M. Woods in 1952. From the true marriage and partnership that was formed, Lois dedicated her life to family, church, community and lasting friendships. Their four children became the center of her life, which evolved into 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Lois was a graduate of Lone Jack High School and went on to work in the administrative offices of the elementary school for over twenty years. She was very active in the lives of the KY Utilities Power Plant employees and their families, the Lone Jack Mustang family, church activities and whatever bleacher would allow her to support her team. She was an avid sports fan and an integral part of the Four Mile Community. She was an excellent cook and opened her home to countless meals and holiday gatherings for many others that witnessed her hospitable spirit and personal charm.

Lois was a faithful member of the East Jellico Baptist Church. She supported several churches and organizations throughout Bell County. She served as a director of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.

Also preceding her in death, husband, Clyde Martin Woods; brothers, Leonard Hensley, Clyde Hensley, and Bob Hensley; sister, Helen Mills and son-in-law, Kevin Knuckles.

Lois is survived by her children, Rodney Woods and wife, Cynthia of Monticello, KY, Susan Combs and husband, John of Pineville, KY, Kenny Woods of London, KY and Shari Lee Knuckles of Four Mile, KY; special niece, Georgeann McGaffee; sister, Joan Adkins of Artemus KY; brothers-in-law, Raymond Woods and Carl Woods and wife, Joyce, along with a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.

Her grandchildren, Erin (Russell) Thompson, Courtney Woods, Landry (Kaylee) Woods, Peyton Woods, Riley Woods, Beth (John) Beeler, Becky (Jeremy) Collett, Blair (Lucas) Littleton, Lora (Craig) Horsley, Nancy Ann (Tyler) Lewis, Kensey (Joe) Gregory, Victoria (Aaron) Petrey, Alexandria Knuckles and Sophia Knuckles. Great-grandchildren, Elijah Thompson, Sawyer Thompson, Kyson Thompson, Brennon Lambert, Hayden Beeler, John Luke Beeler, Mia Collett, Palmer Collett, Espn Lewis, Indie Lewis, Luke Horsley and Nash Smith.

Lois leaves behind two of her best lifelong friends in Evylene Parrott Goodin and Betty Jo Laws. The family recognizes Dr. Martha Combs Woolum and the caregivers that provided for her at her home.

Family funeral was held at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Anglin, Rev. Doug Surbur and Dr. Bill Helton presiding. Burial followed in the Pineville Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were her family, Landry Woods, Peyton Woods, Riley Woods, Russell Thompson, John Beeler, Jeremy Collett, Lucas Littleton, Craig Horsley, Tyler Lewis, Joe Gregory, and Aaron Petrey.

The family received friends on Monday from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Woods Family.