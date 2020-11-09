Harold Randall (Randy) Partin, 53

Harold Randall (Randy) Partin, Jr., 53, passed away on November 8, 2020 at home. He was born in Pineville on December 16, 1966, a son of Harold and Betty North Partin. He had been a contract worker for the Water Company.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Curtis Partin.

Survivors include his children, Kimberly and husband, Brian Epley, Christopher Partin, and Matthew and wife, Whitney Partin; grandchildren, Audriana, Cooper, Alex, Camden, Abel, and Sadie; parents, Harold and Betty Partin; brother, Robbie and wife, Sheryl Partin; niece and nephews, McKenna, Deakon, and Kordell; and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Partin Family.