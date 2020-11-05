expand
November 6, 2020

Carol Ruth (Nelson) Sharpe

By Trish Ball

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Carol Ruth (Nelson) Sharpe, formerly of Middlesboro, KY passed away November 1, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Carol was born on December 11, 1939 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to the late Paul and Goldie Frances (Lupton) Nelson. She graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1958. Soon after graduating from high school, Carol married Jerry Lee Sharpe and the couple moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky. Carol relocated back to Cheyenne where she worked as an aide in a nursing home and in the mail room for the Wyoming state government.
Carol is survived by two sons: Jeffrey (Bridgett) Sharpe, Stuart Sharpe, and one daughter, Jessica (Mike) Justice, all of Middlesboro, KY; grandchildren: Daniel Sharpe, Jenna Sharpe, Caitlin Sharpe, David Sharpe, Jeremy Sharpe, Lindsay Sharpe, Logan Sharpe, Morgan Justice, Olivia Justice, and Stephen Justice; great-grandchildren: Carson Brooks, and Preston Justice and two brothers John (Ella) and Paul Nelson
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, at 2 p.m. at the San Albino Church cemetery in Mesilla, New Mexico.

