November 4, 2020

Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results

By Staff Reports

Published 8:52 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Election results are still coming in, and the write-in votes have not yet been counted. Updates will be made as totals are updated. The totals as of 8:15 p.m. are as follows:

President of the United States
Donald Trump – 8,139
Biden – 1,789
Jorgensen – 78
Kanye West – 30

U.S. Senator
Mitch McConnell – 7,345
Amy McGrath – 2,159
Brad Barron – 441

U.S. Representative
Harold “Hal” Rogers – 8427
Mathew Best – 1,437

Middlesboro City Council
Terry Poore – 1,576
Boone Bowling – 1,881
Brad Cawood – 1,508
Glynna Brown 1,327
Judy Grandey – 1,325
Cory Eldridge – 1,313
Patsy Sullivan – 856
Will Smith – 841

Pineville City Council
Alicia Slusher – 516
Shawn Fugate – 481
Ben Madon – 440
Bobby Valentine – 407
Gary Woolum – 406
Scott Jeffrey – 372
Pat Bingham – 312

Bell County School Board
3rd District
Doug Ramsey – 621
Bill Keyes – 354
Marciana Bailey – 150

4th District
Eulene Brock 644
Freddie Taylor 397

5th District
Gary Wagner – 490
Dean Knuckles – 409

Middlesboro School Board
Mike “Coach” David – 2,396
Charla Smith – 1,944
Theresa Brown – 1,755

Bell County Soil and Water
John Brock – 4,760
David Thompson – 3,382
Charles Blank – 3,270

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes – 4,604
No. – 2,398

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes – 2,728
No. – 4,468

 

