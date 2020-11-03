Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results

Election results are still coming in, and the write-in votes have not yet been counted. Updates will be made as totals are updated. The totals as of 8:15 p.m. are as follows:

President of the United States

Donald Trump – 8,139

Biden – 1,789

Jorgensen – 78

Kanye West – 30

U.S. Senator

Mitch McConnell – 7,345

Amy McGrath – 2,159

Brad Barron – 441

U.S. Representative

Harold “Hal” Rogers – 8427

Mathew Best – 1,437

Middlesboro City Council

Terry Poore – 1,576

Boone Bowling – 1,881

Brad Cawood – 1,508

Glynna Brown 1,327

Judy Grandey – 1,325

Cory Eldridge – 1,313

Patsy Sullivan – 856

Will Smith – 841

Pineville City Council

Alicia Slusher – 516

Shawn Fugate – 481

Ben Madon – 440

Bobby Valentine – 407

Gary Woolum – 406

Scott Jeffrey – 372

Pat Bingham – 312

Bell County School Board

3rd District

Doug Ramsey – 621

Bill Keyes – 354

Marciana Bailey – 150

4th District

Eulene Brock 644

Freddie Taylor 397

5th District

Gary Wagner – 490

Dean Knuckles – 409

Middlesboro School Board

Mike “Coach” David – 2,396

Charla Smith – 1,944

Theresa Brown – 1,755

Bell County Soil and Water

John Brock – 4,760

David Thompson – 3,382

Charles Blank – 3,270

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes – 4,604

No. – 2,398

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes – 2,728

No. – 4,468