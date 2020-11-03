expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Robert Charles Gregory, Sr. “Bob”

By Trish Ball

Published 9:13 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Robert Charles Gregory, Sr. “Bob” 10/12/1944-10/22/2020

Bob passed away peacefully after a brief battle with lung cancer at the age of 76, in his home in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, October 22nd 2020.

Bob was born in Middlesboro, KY on October 12th, 1944. He is the son of the late Ward and Pauline “Garrett” Gregory.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Daniel and Jack Gregory, sister Lucy Gregory Crawford, and an incredibly special nephew Jonathan Craig Crawford.

He was also preceded in death by special parents Kate and Woodrow Turner of Pennington Gap, Virginia. Mr. Turner was more of a father than a father-in-law to Bob, and introduced him to his second love, the coal industry. A dairy farmer and coal operator by occupation (Owner/Operator of Gregory Coal Company), Bob was formerly of Flatwoods, VA where he spent most of his adult life, but he resided in Knoxville at the time of his death.

He was a Kentucky Wildcat by heart and a God-fearing Republican by nature.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria Turner Gregory of Knoxville, son Robert Charles Gregory, Jr. (wife Michelle Gregory) of Knoxville, daughter Wendy Gregory Davis (husband Phillip Davis, Jr) of Sevierville, TN. He is also survived by his grandchildren Katlyn Alexandra Davis, Gracie Michelle Gregory, and grandson Robert Chase Gregory who were his pride and joy, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob at The Karlan Mansion from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7th, 2020. The Karlan Mansion is located at 8051 Wilderness Road Ewing, VA. 24248

More News

Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results

Middlesboro gets past Martin County 14-12

Middlesboro city council completes quarantine, mayor says no positive results were reported

Public record Nov. 4, 2020

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

BREAKING NEWS

Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results

News

Middlesboro city council completes quarantine, mayor says no positive results were reported

News

Public record Nov. 4, 2020

News

City awarded money for road paving

News

Students learn life skills in after-school program

News

Middlesboro discusses wastewater issues 

News

Two council members tender resignations

News

Council hears update on alcohol licenses 

News

Local shelter offers special adoption rate this month

BREAKING NEWS

Mayor, city council may have been exposed to COVID at Tuesday meeting

News

Middlesboro man faces sex abuse charge 

BREAKING NEWS

Bell County School Board meeting set for Thursday at 3 p.m.

News

McGrath visits Middlesboro on campaign trail

News

Bell man killed in mining accident

BREAKING NEWS

Local pastor charged with incest; alleged victim reports “30 to 40” instances of rape; Noe released Thursday on $100,000 bond

News

Auditor says Bell sheriff needs segregation of duties; Williams says budget limitations don’t allow hiring more staff

News

Middlesboro trick-or-treat set for Oct. 31

News

Artists work with locals to complete downtown mural

News

Get outdoors and enjoy fall in the Gap

News

FBI continues search for female bank robber

News

Flu vaccinations now available

News

County reports new COVID cases; State breaks 1,000-case mark for a single day

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in Tuesday morning crash

News

COVID cases nearing 500 locally; county has 17 deaths