expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Public record Nov. 4, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

MARRIAGES
Joseph Andrew Coats to India Shyann Barnett, 11/02/20
Tony Dwayne Carpenter to Rhonda Ranae Case, 10/31/20
John Fitzgerald King to Earlana Jean Foutch, 10/30/20
Tyler Darius Meister, to Emily Renee Nickell, 10/29/20
Brian Christopher Taylor to Stephanie Marie Leah, 10/28/20
Jeffery Lynn Stevens to Opal Louise Hubbard, 10/26/20
Austin Billy Glen Fultz to Keirstian Hannah Leigh Hall, 10/24/20
Mathew Blake Laws to Brianna Lynn Back, 10/22/20
Dakota Isaac Smith to Erin Renee Saunders, 10/20/20
Brandon Ray Tierney to Kristin Kelli Wethington, 10/20/20
William Bradley Carver to Morgan Taylor Borden, 10/19/20
Benjamin Dewayne Collett to Mikayla Hope Hyatt, 10/15/20
Garret Lloyd Johnson to Kristen Denise Huddleston, 10/13/20

PROPERTY TRANSFERS
Joe Thomas Crawford to Paul Brian Crawford, property on Lower Christy Rd, 11/2/20
Jerry Wayne Irvin to Tony Brooks, property at Ole Pineville Rd, 10/30/20
Linda Sue Todd to Thomas J. Brock, property at Bradfordtown, 10/30/20
Lindsey C. Ross to Benjamin Madon, property a W. Tennessee Ave. Pineville, 10/29/20
Jacob D. Hampton to Christopher Baker, property at Vista Venado, 10/29/20
John F. Green to Jason A Sanders, property on Hwy 119, 10/27/20
Donald Wilson to Michael Rogers, property at Caldwell Cem. Road, Stoney Fork, 10/27/20
Thomas Miracle to Eunice Dunn, property at Giles Subdivision, 10/27/20
James Edward Fuston to Anthony Robbins, property at Middlesboro, 10/27/20
Charles Albert York to Pat Howerton Jr, property at Cemetery Hollow Rd, 10/27020
Lloyd Wayne Bray Jr to David Helton, property at Wilson Lane, 10/26/20
Justin Caruso to Trevor Lowe, property at Wilson Lane, 10/26/20
Robert Wayne Green to Jennifer Erin Green, property at 8th Street and Avondale, 10/26/20
Jana S & Dale B. Covington to Gerald D. Davis, property at Bennett’s Fork, 10/23/20
Rec. Ky. LLC to Richard L Banta, property at Brush Mtn. Farms, 10/23/20
Ed Ealy to Ron Ealy, property at Right Fork of Straight Creek, 10/23/20
Margaret Mack Lee to Walter L. & Tanis Sparks, property at Chester Ave., Middlesboro, 10/22/20
Tony E. Caldwell to Michael D & Sabrina Lawson, Land in Bell Co. Left fork of Straight Creek, 10/22/20
G. Keith Gambrel to Charles B. Jones, property at Arjay, 10/20/20
G. Keith Gambrel to Charles B Jones, property at Arjay, Wiser Branch, 10/20/20
Darrell D. & Priscilla K. Lowe to Shannon L Smith, property at Laurel Hill, 10/19/20
Chris Anthony Patrick to Ashley Lenora Patrick, property 21st Street in Middlesboro, 10/16/20
Commercial Bank to Suzanne & Andrea Lee, property at Vista Venado, 10/16/20
Trinity Stigal to Bonnie Stigal, property at Brownies Creek, 10/16/20
Beatrice Swain to Beatrice Swain, property at Right Fork of Straight Creek, 10/15020
John T. Epperson to Shoffner Management, LLC, property in Middlesboro, 10/14/20
William & Heather Lesak to Michael King, property in Middlesboro, 10/13/20
Warren Gilbert to Robert Brown Gilbert, property in Laurel County, 10/12020
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to EXR, LLc, property on Warren Rd, Pineville, 10/12/20
Lenville & Barbara Fuson to Misty & Tia Posseil, property on Hwy 92, Greasy Creek, 10/12/20

DIVORCES
Ricky and Jennifer Pletcher, dissolution of marriage, 10/26/20
Clifford Patterson v Rhonda Patterson, dissolution of marriage, 10/026/20
Kaytlynn Miracle v Justin Miracle, dissolution of marriage 10/28/20

More News

Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results

Middlesboro gets past Martin County 14-12

Middlesboro city council completes quarantine, mayor says no positive results were reported

Public record Nov. 4, 2020

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

BREAKING NEWS

Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results

News

Middlesboro city council completes quarantine, mayor says no positive results were reported

News

Public record Nov. 4, 2020

News

City awarded money for road paving

News

Students learn life skills in after-school program

News

Middlesboro discusses wastewater issues 

News

Two council members tender resignations

News

Council hears update on alcohol licenses 

News

Local shelter offers special adoption rate this month

BREAKING NEWS

Mayor, city council may have been exposed to COVID at Tuesday meeting

News

Middlesboro man faces sex abuse charge 

BREAKING NEWS

Bell County School Board meeting set for Thursday at 3 p.m.

News

McGrath visits Middlesboro on campaign trail

News

Bell man killed in mining accident

BREAKING NEWS

Local pastor charged with incest; alleged victim reports “30 to 40” instances of rape; Noe released Thursday on $100,000 bond

News

Auditor says Bell sheriff needs segregation of duties; Williams says budget limitations don’t allow hiring more staff

News

Middlesboro trick-or-treat set for Oct. 31

News

Artists work with locals to complete downtown mural

News

Get outdoors and enjoy fall in the Gap

News

FBI continues search for female bank robber

News

Flu vaccinations now available

News

County reports new COVID cases; State breaks 1,000-case mark for a single day

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in Tuesday morning crash

News

COVID cases nearing 500 locally; county has 17 deaths