November 4, 2020

Allen Cisco Hopper, 79

By Trish Ball

Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Allen Cisco Hopper, age 79, of Cumberland Gap, TN, was born January 30, 1941 and passed away on November 2, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and Grandpa. He was a member of Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as church clerk and deacon for many years. He enjoyed gardening; especially tomatoes, reading his bible, and spending time with his grandchildren. He let his light shine by taking every opportunity to tell others about God. He embodied the fruits of the spirit and had a gift for prayer. He will be missed by all who knew him. Allen was preceded in death by his parents James Verlin Hopper and Matilda Adeline Owens Hopper; wife Sandra Jean Grabeel Hopper; and siblings Marie Sowders, Hazel Hopper, Boyd Hopper, Victory Kyle Hopper, Carl ‘Bear’ Hopper, and Tunney ‘Mickey’ Hopper. He is survived by his children Holly (Chris) Hopper Baize, Heather (Justin) Hopper Owens, Tabitha (Kelly) Hopper Tuggle, Karol Beth Hopper Jones, David Allen Hopper, Mark Benson Hopper, and Lori Suzanne Hopper Stevenson; grandchildren Elise Baize, John Mack Owens, Jake Owens, Locklyn Tuggle, Bennett Tuggle, Brandon Smith, Jarred Jones, Paige Hopper, Greyson Hopper, Isabela Rayne Hopper, Danielle Peace, Jordan Warf, Lauryn Hopper Sizemore, Noah Hopper, Ashley Smith Thornton, Joshua Adam Smith, and Alex Stevenson; siblings Connie (Sue) Hopper, Charlene Hopper, and Ethel Evans. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, ten great grandchildren, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday November 5th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral Service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Harrogate. The graveside service will be Friday November 6th at 10 AM at the Carr Cemetery in Speedwell.
Officiating: Elder Jody Risner, Elder Rick Jernigan, and Elder Steve Greene
Graveside Remarks: Tony Nierengarten
Singers: Bradens Chapel Choir
Pallbearers: Justin Owens, Chris Baize, David Hopper, Jarred Jones, Mark Hopper, and John Mack Owens
Honorary Pallbearers: Everette ‘Pete’ Bass and Brandon Smith
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

