Elijah “Zeke” Smith, 76, of Davisburg, KY passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Continued Care Hospital, in Corbin. He was born on August 2, 1944 in Davisburg, a son of the late Rev. Elijah Sewell Smith and Avis Lee Smith. He had been a School Teacher and Coach for both Henderson Settlement and Bell County School System. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Republican National Committee.

Survivors include his wife, Modean Partin Smith; children, Kevin Reece Smith and Denice Knuckles (Harvey Frazier); grandchildren, April (Clint) Hurley, Paul Knuckles, Justin (Nicolette) Knuckles, Nicholas Smith and Avree Smith; great-grandchildren, Jakeb Hurley, Dylan Hurley, Peyton Knuckles and Harper Hurley and a host of special cousins and other family members.

Services will be at 8:00 PM, Thursday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelly Partin. Graveside services will be at R.B. Lee Cemetery in Davisburg on Friday at 1:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Paul Knuckles, Justin Knuckles, Clint Hurley, Harvey Frazier, Nicholas Smith and Matt Hubbard. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Emanuel Rader, Dr. Shawn Fugate, Robert Leon Miracle and Doug Hammertree.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Smith Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.