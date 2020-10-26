Two council members tender resignations

Council will present plaques of appreciation to those resigning

By JOE ASHER

joe.asher@middlesboronews.com

The Middlesboro City Council saw the resignation of two of its members during a meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Rick Nelson advised the panel of the resignations.

“As you know, Jesse (Moberg) resigned to take a position as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Nelson said. “We’ll miss her quite a bit, because she added a lot to the council.”

Nelson asked for a motion to accept Moberg’s resignation. The council reluctantly voted to accept the resignation.

Nelson then advised the panel of another resignation, this one from Alan Farmer who has been a member of the council for approximately 10 years.

“Alan was the fire chief at one time, so he’s always been a big proponent for our fire and police departments,” Nelson said. “He decided to resign.”

Nelson asked for a motion to accept the resignation. The council voted to accept Farmer’s resignation.

Nelson asked the council if there would be any problem with presenting the two former council members with a plaque to commemorate their service to the city. None of the council members voiced an objection.

“If you’ll let me, I’ll go ahead and do that and we’ll present that to them,” Nelson said. “Both of them have been good council members.”

The council also discussed a proclamation designating Nov. 1 to be “Extra Mile Day.” Main Street Director Larry Grandey presented the proclamation to the council.

The proclamation states in part:

“Whereas, Middlesboro, Kentucky, is a community which acknowledges that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively “go the extra mile” in personal effort, volunteerism, and service, and whereas Middlesboro, Kentucky, is a community which encourages its citizens to maximize their personal contribution to the community by giving of themselves wholeheartedly and with total effort, commitment, and conviction to their individual ambitions, family, friends, and community, I, do hereby proclaim November 1, 2020, to be Extra Mile Day. I, Mayor of Middlesboro, Kentucky, urge each individual in the community to take time on this day to not only “go the extra mile” in his or her own life, but to also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country, or world a better place.”

The council approved the proclamation with no objections.