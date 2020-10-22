Roy Raymond Loop, 69

Roy Raymond Loop, age 69, of Harrogate TN, was born September 19, 1951 and passed away on October 20, 2020. Roy was a proud member of Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, he was also a member of Big Spring Union Masonic Lodge #581. He was a Master Barber for 47 years and owner of Roy’s Barber Shop in Harrogate for ten years. Roy was a self taught guitar player, he loved singing and playing gospel and country music. He was also a wonderful story teller. Roy enjoyed taking his dog Willie for car rides. He loved his God, church, family, and customers. Roy had never met a stranger.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Hazel Loop, brothers Ray Loop and infant brother Johnny Loop, nephew Kenny Burchett, great nephew Michael Pendleton, brother-in-law Troy Burchett, infant niece Linda Kay Loop, and step-father Fuson Hammac.

He is survived by wife of 49 years, Cathy Loop. Daughters Rebecca Loop and April (Jason) Kishpaugh. Grandchildren Ryley Cosby, Alex Cosby, and Olivia Kishpaugh. Sister Shelva Jean “Sissy” Burchett. As well as a host of beloved family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday October 23rd from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. A Masonic Service will follow at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The funeral service will be Saturday October 24th at 3 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Forge Ridge Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Stewart Fultz and Rev. Danny Bruce

Singers: Mount Gilead Choir

Pallbearers: His Masonic Brothers

Honorary Pallbearers: Edward “Butch” Pendleton, Chris Rose, Adam Lambert, Matthew Simmons, Aaron Givens, and Zach Givens