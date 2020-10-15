Sonny Caldwell, 82, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Tennova Hospital in Turkey Creek, TN. He was born in Stoney Fork, KY on January 14, 1938 a son of the late Jerome and Maudie Brock Caldwell. He had been a mechanic for coal mines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-mother, Lucy Caldwell; brothers, David Caldwell, Floyd Caldwell, Jarvis Caldwell, Carl Wayne Caldwell and Dewey Helton; sisters, Irene Wright, Judy Ellen Bailey, Alliefair Saylor and Lillie Helton and great-granddaughter, Jasmine Elvia Caldwell. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Geraldine Saylor Caldwell; children, Tony and Serena Caldwell, Doyle and Thelma Caldwell, Timothy and Stacy Caldwell, Denny and Marilyn Caldwell, Amy and James Eric Rickett and Michelle and Mark Shepherd; grandchildren, Sonya and Marty Jackson, Felicia Brock, Anthony and Amber Caldwell, Sarah and Jimmy Lawson, Sabrina and Michael Lawson, Lindsey Caldwell, Jarvis and Ann Caldwell, Sonny Lee Caldwell, Robert Denny Caldwell, Danielle and William Petra, Miranda Caldwell, Savannah Caldwell and Brianna Cummins; nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Lawrence Caldwell, Jimmy Ray Caldwell, Baxter Caldwell, JC Caldwell, Jerome Caldwell, Jr., Arthur Caldwell, Jeffery Caldwell and Ralph Caldwell; sisters, Ada Mae Helton and Christine Blevins; special friends, Ron Brock, Ed Hoskins and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family would like to give an honorable mention to Dr. Steven Morton. Services will be on Sunday at 11:00 AM at Jenson Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Richard Asher, Rev. Tom Elliott and Rev. Harold Collins. Music will be by the Church Family. Burial will be in the Alex and Annie Saylor Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Caldwell, Jarvis Caldwell, Sonny Lee Caldwell, Robert Denny Caldwell, Marcus Jackson, Matthew Jackson and Alex Jackson. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel, then on Saturday after 5:00 PM at the Jenson Pentecostal Holiness Church until the funeral hour on Sunday. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Caldwell Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com