Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4

Loretta Morelock Williams, 77, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence following a lengthy illness.

She was born on May 7, 1943 in Harlan County, KY to the late Robert and Estel (Wilson) Morelock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Von Williams, and by three brothers, John Stanley Morelock, Rex Morelock and Bobby Morelock.

Loretta had lived several places before moving to Jonesville over 40 years ago. She had retired from ARH Hospital in Middlesboro, KY. She was a member of Flatwoods Methodist Church. She loved singing in the choir, her family and her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Seabolt and her partner, Greg Gilreath; three granddaughters, Beth Cox and husband Denny, of Indianapolis, IN, Niki Seabolt and fiancé Eric Arnold, of Kingsport, TN, and Allison Williams and fiancé Tyler Branham, of Big Stone Gap, VA; three great-grandchildren, Ashton Cox and Cadence Cox, of Indianapolis, IN and Shelby Johnson, of Kingsport, TN; three brothers, Ken Morelock and wife Toni, of Naples, FL, Rick Morelock and wife Shelia, of Topeka, KS, and Tony Morelock and wife Tonya, of Jonesville, VA; three sisters, Kathleen Morelock, of Georgetown, KY, Parlie Morelock, of Jonesville, VA and MaryAnn Roberts and husband James, of Pennington Gap, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

The last 17 months of Loretta’s life were difficult and the family would like to thank all those who helped during this time: Christina Kennedy, RN with Humana, Dr. Patrick Molony and staff, In Home Care, Inc. and staff (especially Joyce and Lee), the staff of Jonesville Drug, Caris Healthcare and staff (especially Belinda and Taylor), the staff of HVMC and LPH, Lee County EMS Emergency Responders, Loretta’s youngest sister MaryAnn and her husband James for all the love and emotional support, and last but not least – Greg Gilreath, for always being there to help, love and support Cindy during the most difficult times, all the way to the end.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A celebration of her life will follow at 3:00 p.m. She will be privately laid to rest in the Morelock Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in her name to support the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, http:// suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or to a charity of your choice.

Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville, VA is serving the Williams family