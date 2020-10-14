Local shelter offers special adoption rate this month

By JOE ASHER

Dog lovers are everywhere, and they will all be happy to hear the month of October has been designated as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

“During the month of October every year, we take the time to celebrate our rescued canine counterparts and encourage our friends nationwide to open their hearts and their homes to a dog in need,” states the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals website.

Dinah Presnell, president of the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter, went over the process of adopting a dog from the Bell County Animal Shelter.

“Right now, with the COVID restrictions, you would call the shelter at 606-337-6331 and make an appointment to come into the shelter,” Presnell said.

Presnell explained a face mask is required to come into the shelter, but once there those wanting to adopt a dog can visit with the animals to decide which dog to adopt.

“The cost of adoption is $70,” Presnell said. “That adoption cost covers the adoption itself, the spay or neuter surgery, one set of shots, a worming and an office visit all in one. So, you’re getting approximately $150 worth of care for $70. That’s all included in that fee.”

The fee can be paid by cash or check. The shelter does not accept credit cards.

There are some advantages to adopting a dog from the shelter, Presnell explained.

“Every year, the ASPCA reports about 3.5 million dogs enter shelters across the country, and 1.5 to 2 million of them are euthanized because they can’t find homes,” Presnell said. “So, one advantage is you’re saving a life when you adopt from the shelter. Shelter pets are wonderful, they’re very grateful to be adopted and they make lovely pets for anybody who wants to adopt them.”

The American Humane Association founded Adopt A Dog Month in 1981 due to the rising number of dogs ending up in shelters. Along shelters and adoptions, be sure to spay and neuter your pets to help keep down the number of unwanted animals.

The ASPCA also has other options for those who do not have the ability to adopt a dog. These actions include hosting an online fundraiser.

“All you have to do is post one photo a day of your favorite rescue dog for 31 days on your favorite social media channel using the hashtag #31DaysOfRescueDogs,” states the ASPCA website. “Ask your friends and followers to donate $1 a day to your Team ASPCA fundraiser page in exchange for 31 days of adorable doggie photos. Just $31 can help provide food, shelter and the chance at a loving home for a dog in need.”

For more information, go to https://www.aspca.org/news/make-difference-pets-need-during-adopt-shelter-dog-month.

To inquire about adopting a dog in Bell County, call the Bell County Animal Shelter at 606-337-6331.