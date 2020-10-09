Middlesboro’s Rose running with sites on regional championship

By JOHN HENSON

Contributing Writer

A senior with regional championship aspirations — Middlesboro’s Grace Rose — warmed up for the bigger meet later this month by taking first in the Black Bear Invitational on Saturday.

Rose was first in the girls’ race with a time of 21:44.81, holding off North Laurel’s Olvia Rudder (22:07.03) and Harlan County’s Peyton Lunsford (22:08.62).

“Grace has worked extra hard this summer and fall and his having a phenomenal season,” Middlesboro coach Luke Gilly said. “We are blessed to have her as a leader in our program. Both of our teams ran great today. We are very proud of how well they are running this year.”

Middlesboro’s Mallory James was fourth followed by Katelyn Delk in 12th and Kennadi Larew finishing 14th as the Lady Jackets were second in the team results with 47 points, 13 behind North Laurel. Harlan County was third with 71 points, followed by Pikeville with 84 and Lynn Camp with 97.