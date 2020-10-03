County reports new COVID cases; State breaks 1,000-case mark for a single day

By JOE ASHER

joe.asher@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Wednesday included five new individual cases locally.

According to the Bell County Health Department, on Wednesday Bell County reached a total of 504 cases, with 10 people hospitalized. Those hospitalized were males between the ages of 72 and 82. Female hospitalizations range from ages 56 to 62.

There were 29 active individual cases and 17 active long-term care cases.

There have been 18 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

According to the state’s website at kentucky.gov, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,004 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 68,840.

During his daily update on Wednesday, which can be found at https://kentucky.gov, Beshear addressed the number of new cases.

“Today’s report is a little tough. It’s the first time since March 6 that we’ve had over 1,000 cases in two consecutive days,” said Beshear. “One thousand four cases is a problem and that means we have to be more vigilant.”

Four deaths were announced, bringing Kentucky’s COVID-19 related deaths to 1,174. As of Wednesday, at least 1,459,816 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. At least 11,840 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, and the positivity rate was 4.07 percent.

“We have a number of others that are still going through our process, and sadly we are waiting to get information back, but I think we will see in the coming days that this can impact even younger adults,” Beshear said.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19: