Darnell Browning Boekel, 75

Darnell Browning Boekel age 75 went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her loving parents Edd & Sarah (Daniel) Browning and her brother Eddie Ray Browning. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years Dennis Boekel. Loving son Chris (Susan) Boekel, as well as precious grandsons Wyatt Boekel and Spencer Brunson. Also survives a loving sister Judy Kay Browning (Lyle) Maiden. Many treasured Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends. Celebration of Life service Saturday October 3rd at 1pm at New Vine Church with refreshments following. Final graveside service at New Vine Cemetery with immediate family. Darnell was greatly loved by many and will be forever missed especially by her fur baby Ms. Buffy.