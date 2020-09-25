Six arrested on drug charges

By JOE ASHER

joe.asher@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested six individuals on drug charges Monday.

According to a press release, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies Adam Southern and Frank Foster were patrolling near Bradfordtown Road on Monday night due to recent drug activity complaints. While patrolling, Southern came across several individuals in the yard of a residence which included Paul Holland, 44, who ran from the scene. Southern was aware Holland had an active warrant for his arrest. Foster stayed at the scene while Southern pursued Holland for approximately 100 yards. During the pursuit, Holland was observed throwing baggies and attempting to hide a backpack under some brush. Holland surrendered and was arrested.

The release states Southern collected the yellow baggies, which were found to contain a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The backpack contained two packages of suspected methamphetamine.

Kentucky State Trooper Joey Brigmon assisted on the scene.

Holland was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was additionally served with an outstanding bench warrant.

Also arrested on the scene were: