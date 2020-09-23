Diann Moyer, 70 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Diann served for 20 years as a realtor in Sevier County. She would light up the room anytime she walked in and loved everyone she came across equally. She never met a stranger and was always happy to see you. She loved traveling, especially to Florida in her motor home, she loved people and more then anything she loved her family and adored her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, DC and Kathleen Frazier.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Moyer; sons, Darren Moyer (Tiffany), and Scott Moyer; daughter, Kelley Dunlap (Jeff); grandchildren, Lillian and Cooper Moyer, Sydni Moyer, Logan, Ashley, and A.J. Dunlap; aunt, Esther Head; and many other extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to be made to St. Jude in honor of Diann.

Donations can be sent to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at: https://www.stjude.org/donate

The family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.