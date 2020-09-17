Sarah McMclain Ramsey Rousey, 97

S arah McClain Ramsey Rousey, age 97, passed away September 14, 2020 from complications of COVID19. Sarah was born in Appalachia, Virginia on August 13, 1923 to C.E. and Nora Ramsey, who preceded her in death. At an early age, the family moved back to Middlesboro, where Sarah lived the rest of her life. She attended Middlesboro High School and worked at the Bell Telephone Company during WWII.

In 1944, Sarah married James Rousey while he was home on leave from the Army. They had been married 60 years when Jimmy died in 2004. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for almost over70 years and was involved in numerous church activities over the years. She was active with the American Legion Auxiliary for many decades, selling poppies on the steps of the Middlesboro Post Office on National Poppy Day.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rousey Sr., her brothers: Don Ramsey, Paul Ramsey, and Walter Ramsey, all of Knoxville; her brother, John L Ramsey of Detroit.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty (Bill) Sturdivant of Tazewell, TN and son, James (June) Rousey Jr. of Oak Ridge, TN, and grandchildren: Chris (Sharon) Rousey of Parker, CO, Sarah Rachel (Cody Boisclair) Sturdivant of Boston, Sarah (Daniel) Bortz of Albuquerque, Shane Fennelly of Albuquerque; great grandchildren: Jamie (Chayla) Ashworth of Denver, and Brittany Ashworth of Denver, Everly June Bortz and Wyatt Bortz of Albuquerque; great, great granddaughter, Mia Ashworth of Denver. Sarah’s sister, Barbara Ramsey Bunch survives in Georgia. Surviving nieces and nephews include: Jackie Redmon of Middlesboro, John R. Redmon of Harrogate, Paula Willingham of Georgia, Bruce Ramsey of Atlanta, and Julie Langley of Knoxville. Sarah is also survived by many other friends and relatives in Middlesboro and across the country.

Sarah’s family would especially like to thank Dr. Epperson and all the staff, aides and nurses at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab for all their professional, courageous and loving care during the last years of Sarah’s life.

A private family graveside service will be held at Middlesboro Cemetery.

