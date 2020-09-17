Clark Ledford, 70

Clark L edford, 70, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Clark was born March 5, 1950 to the late Sebastian and Bernice Ledford. He was a member at New Hope Baptist Church. Clark was a welder for many years and loved telling stories about his past. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Heath Ledford; granddaughter, Heather Ledford Salgado; son-in-law, Randy King; siblings: Sandra, Jack, John and Fred; his nephew, Little Fred Ledford.

He is survived by his, Teresa Capps Ledford; his children: Tensie Ledford King and Daniel Ledford; stepchildren: Miranda (Daniel) Saylor and Rachel (Zach) Brock; grandchildren: Hunter, Nevaeh, Kadynce, Bracyn, Paxtyn, Teren and Kingstyn; special nephew, Bradley Capps and ex son-in-law, Joe Cuel; sisters and brother: Shirley Ledford of Glasgow, KY, Barbara Ledford of Middlesboro, KY, Bill Ledford of Middlesboro, KY and a host of other friends and family.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Yearys Cemetery with Rev. Randy Phelps officiating. Music will be provided by North Side Baptist Church Singers. Pallbearers will be Zach Brock, Daniel Saylor, Matt Helms, Kevin Rich, Mike Collett, Chris May and Joe Cuel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark Ledford Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

