expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Carol Lee Emmett (Siler), 88

By Trish Ball

Published 4:04 pm Monday, September 14, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of our mother, Carol Lee Emmett (Siler) of Akron, Ohio on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years old.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, William, children Michael Emmett (Polly), Sandra Pecinovsky (Steve), Cynthia Gray (Jeff), Linda Manfull (Rod) and 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
She was born in Balkin, Kentucky to Thomas and Nellie Siler in 1932 the youngest of 13 children.
She graduated as valedictorian in 1954 from St. Joseph Infirmary Nazareth School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky. After moving to Akron with her husband Bill she went on to have a distinguished 30 year career at Akron General Medical Center and spent many years in maternity ultimately becoming their head nurse.
After retirement she and her husband relocated to Ocala, Florida for 15 years. She enjoyed her volunteer Bailiff work with the Marion County court system where she received a medal from the county sheriff after saving a juror from choking.
Carol and Bill returned full time to Akron, Ohio in the Spring of 2019 to enjoy their great grandchildren.
Due to Covid there will be no local service. Her ashes will be interred in Middlesboro, Kentucky at a later date. Please visit www.hummelcares.com to share memories or condolences

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

Runway repaving benefits local airport, business travelers

News

A Q&A with Sen. Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath

News

Bell reports just five new COVID cases in a week; Bell man among latest deaths reported

News

Free tire recycling program runs through Saturday afternoon

BREAKING NEWS

Relief funds available for Kentucky landlords, renters hit by COVID-19

News

Child found in vehicle as three arrested on drug, other charges

News

Cameron calls scam increases during COVID ‘alarming’

News

County now has a dozen COVID-related deaths

News

Kentucky Farm Bureau providing free Wi-Fi access

News

Congressman Rogers signs police pledge

News

News

Damage, no injuries result from construction event on LMU campus

News

Truck show draws crowd with participants from several states; Click to see a photo gallery from the show

News

Nine new COVID cases reported Tuesday, with one new death Monday; County total passes 400 cases

News

County records 10th COVID-19 death

News

Goodwill seeking older workers in Bell, Harlan counties

News

County unemployment rate is up

News

Newspaper moving to new location

News

Road repairs underway on portion of KY 1534 in Bell County

News

Stroll with the Masters event will bring ‘historical artists’ to Cumberland Gap

News

Local COVID cases on the decline;
County reports ninth virus-related death

News

‘Thank God for a kidney stone’ – Middlesboro man’s diagnosis leads to cancer discovery

News

Hundreds of trucks from several states to arrive for Saturday show

BREAKING NEWS

AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen