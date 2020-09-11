expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Clyde Fuston Peters, 86

By Trish Ball

Published 10:59 am Friday, September 11, 2020

Clyde Fuston Peters, age 86 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020. He was the son of Reverend E.J. Peters and Nellie Williams Peters of Harrogate, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Margaret Chumley Peters; Daughter Jacki Alverez (Joe) of Lakeland, FL; Daughter Tonya Griffin (Wayne) of Ormond Beach, FL; Step-Daughter Chandelle Porter Gibbs (Todd) of Knoxville,TN; Step-Son Mitchell Taylor (Tina) of Harrogate, TN; Step-Son Freddie Porter (Christina) of Morristown, TN. Grandchildren: Michael Barrett of GA, Steven Burnside of FL, Brian Taylor of TN, Michelle Taylor Madron (Brett) of TN, Kiona Porter of TN, Skyla Porter of TN, Logan Brehm of TN, and Joshua Ricketts of TN; Great Grandchildren: Levi, Grace and Joseph Madron of Tn. A large number of special nieces and nephews.
Clyde was a charter member of New Beginning Baptist Church where he remained until death. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for many many years.
He owned his own auto body repair business (Clyde’s Body Shop) for over 30 years, after retiring from quarter horse training in Florida and moving back to Tenn. He never met a stranger and was loyal to his friends and family taking his time to listen to everyone anytime you needed him.
He was an avid wild game hunter and looked forward to every season. You can see some of his trophies down at “Shelly Belle’s On The River”.
He has left a large hole in our hearts and will forever be missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 20th at 2:00 PM at New Beginning Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to New Beginning Baptist Church 2305 Hwy 63, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

Runway repaving benefits local airport, business travelers

News

A Q&A with Sen. Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath

News

Bell reports just five new COVID cases in a week; Bell man among latest deaths reported

News

Free tire recycling program runs through Saturday afternoon

BREAKING NEWS

Relief funds available for Kentucky landlords, renters hit by COVID-19

News

Child found in vehicle as three arrested on drug, other charges

News

Cameron calls scam increases during COVID ‘alarming’

News

County now has a dozen COVID-related deaths

News

Kentucky Farm Bureau providing free Wi-Fi access

News

Congressman Rogers signs police pledge

News

News

Damage, no injuries result from construction event on LMU campus

News

Truck show draws crowd with participants from several states; Click to see a photo gallery from the show

News

Nine new COVID cases reported Tuesday, with one new death Monday; County total passes 400 cases

News

County records 10th COVID-19 death

News

Goodwill seeking older workers in Bell, Harlan counties

News

County unemployment rate is up

News

Newspaper moving to new location

News

Road repairs underway on portion of KY 1534 in Bell County

News

Stroll with the Masters event will bring ‘historical artists’ to Cumberland Gap

News

Local COVID cases on the decline;
County reports ninth virus-related death

News

‘Thank God for a kidney stone’ – Middlesboro man’s diagnosis leads to cancer discovery

News

Hundreds of trucks from several states to arrive for Saturday show

BREAKING NEWS

AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen